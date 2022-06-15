Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, the U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Wednesday.

Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, is currently experiencing mild symptoms, the agency said.

Fauci was appointed to his post in 1984, but his visibility increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19 and has been lauded for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Reuters and The Assocaited Press contributed to this report.