Dr. Fauci, Sen. Paul will meet again at Senate hearing Tuesday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A Senate committee will hear from White House pandemic leaders Tuesday and potentially set the stage for another high-profile argument.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, is among the invited experts. Fauci and Republican Sen. Rand Paul have had tense exchanges at past hearings.

Paul has been vocal about his opposition to federally imposed pandemic restrictions. He tweeted in April that Fauci was a “petty tyrant” for suggesting fully vaccinated Americans should avoid indoor dining.

The senator has also railed against guidance calling for vaccinated people to wear masks.

At a Senate hearing in September 2020, the Kentucky senator asked Fauci why he would praise New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when the state had a high cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths.

Fauci said, “no, you’ve misconstrued that senator and you’ve done that repetitively in the past.” He went on to explain that his praise was directed at the state’s job in quelling their initial outbreak, and by September their positivity rate was 1%.

The feud goes back further. At a May 2020 hearing, Paul pressed Fauci on when it would be safe for businesses and schools to re-open.

“I think we ought to have a little bit of humility in our belief that we know what’s best for the economy, and as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci, I don’t think you’re the end-all,” Paul said.

Fauci responded by saying he “never made myself out to be the end-all” voice, and that other advisors were also weighing in.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Peter Marks, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. David Kessler, HHS chief science officer for COVID response, will also testify.