Drop the indoor masks? New guidance planned Friday

President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NewsNation Now) — Sources close to the issue say that the Biden administration will cut the straps on mask-wearing regulations Friday, dropping the recommendation that people wear masks indoors at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the root of the change is a shift in how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views metrics it uses to recommend use of face coverings. The plan is go from a straight analysis of case counts to a more all-encompassing view of community risk due to the coronavirus. Current guidelines leave approximately 95% of the U.S. still under “high risk” of transmission, but the new thinking considers how much of a risk that transmission would be among a populace increasingly vaccinated.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations, which have dropped since the less-severe omicron variant became common, and local hospital capacity, which has improved. Omicron is highly transmissible, but indications are that it packs less of a punch than earlier strains, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended, based on current data.

This change at the federal level is significantly lagging behind most states, where indoor mask requirements put in place during the winter omicron surge have been allowed to lapse or been actively rolled back. Even high-transmission areas are dropping masks, and more and more employers are dropping mask requirements for employees and customers.

The mask rollbacks are part of a change of attitude and focus for the entire response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than trying to prevent every case of the disease, which has proven impossible no matter how many requirements are in place, the focus now is on managing the illness and limiting the number of critical illnesses. The best way to do that has proven to be by immunization, not masking.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said a change has been in the works for quite some time. “We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer. Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can’t be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line,” she said during a White House briefing last week.

She refused at that time to give a specific date when the new guidelines would be released, and CDC officials held that line Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.