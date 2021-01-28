FDA issues import alert for all alcohol-based hand sanitizers made in Mexico

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The FDA announced Tuesday an import alert for all alcohol-based hand sanitizers manufactured in Mexico.

The agency said 84% of samples from those sanitizers were not in compliance with U.S. regulations.

More than half contained dangerous levels of toxic ingredients, including methanol and propanol — which can cause serious health problems including headaches and seizures. They may even be deadly.

Hand sanitizers originating in Mexico will now undergo extra scrutiny and shipments could be detained.

It is the first time the FDA has issued a countrywide import alert for a drug product.

“The agency reminds manufacturers, distributors, repackagers and importers they are responsible for the quality of their products and urges manufacturers to test their raw ingredients to ensure they meet labeling specifications and are free from harmful contamination,” the FDA said in a statement.