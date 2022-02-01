FedEx is suspending its domestic express freight service in the face of what it says is an “explosive surge” of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which has caused a shortage of available crew and operational staff.

“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority,” the shipping company said on its website. “We are implementing contingency plans and adjusting operations to minimize delays while continuing to provide the best possible service to our customers during these difficult times.”

The suspension includes FedEx’s one-day, two-day and three-day freight services, which gives customers the ability to set a time-definite delivery of palletized freight by 10:30 a.m., noon or 3 p.m. in the number of days they choose.

Any shipment of more than 150 pounds is considered “freight,” with freight shipping being the transportation of goods, commodities and cargo in bulk by land, air or sea.

These suspensions aren’t necessarily unexpected; the company warned last month that rising cases of the omicron variant had caused a staff shortage and delay in shipments transported on aircraft, Reuters reported.

It also isn’t the first time service from FedEx has been affected because of COVID-19. Because of travel and work restrictions, the company announced last week that there is a temporary suspension of its Express Money-Back Guarantee and for most shipments, couriers only need verbal confirmation of delivery instead of a physical signature for now.

FedEx International Economy Freight pickups were previously paused as well, but resumed Monday.

“COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains globally, and air cargo capacity is extremely constrained,” FedEx said in a notice alerting people of the service updates.

Since the omicron variant was identified 10 weeks ago, more than 90 million cases of coronavirus have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.

That’s more than there were in all of 2020.

Increasing omicron cases have been blamed for staff shortages across several industries, from hospitals to airlines. Swelling omicron cases have even caused pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid to close on the weekends.

“As always, FedEx appreciates your business and your patience during this time,” FedEx said.