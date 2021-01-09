Florida eye doctor warns of increased vision problems in kids due to pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Due to the pandemic and decreased social interaction, this already fast-paced world, has become increasingly digital, but could it have negative impacts on you and your child’s health? Particularly, their vision.

Optometrist Dr. David Edinger with the Eye Center of North Florida says too much screen time could be a problem.

“There’s a multitude of issues you could have with constantly working at that particular distance,” Edinger said.

He says many children often have undetected eye problems, and added screen time can make these issues worsen.

“If nobody understands those things or they haven’t been checked, then they are going to have lots of problems, they are going to have headaches, eye fatigue, and eye strain,” Edinger said.

He added that too much screen time could even impact a child’s sleeping patterns, especially if they are using their devices during evening hours.

“They get on their digital devices so they are getting plenty of blue light and it changes their melatonin levels,” he said.

While Dr. Edinger says the number of young people he is seeing with vision problems has increased during the pandemic, the issue has been one he has seen for the last decade as he said our reliance on technology has increased over the years.

“So many children are on the screen all the time even before the pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Edinger says there are ways to give your eyes a rest, including hard blinking, anti-glare screen protectors and the 20-20-20 rule.

“There’s the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look away from the screen for 20 seconds and focus on something at least 20 feet away, what you’re doing is you’re relaxing the accommodations.” Dr. David Edinger

Dr. Edinger says he recommends that you also start taking supplements like lutein and zeaxanthin to help prevent further issues, and to book your routine eye exam.