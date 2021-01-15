Health and technology companies partner to create digital COVID-19 vaccination passport

(NewsNation Now) — A group of health and technology companies has partnered to develop a digital COVID-19 vaccination passport.



The coalition, known as the Vaccination Credential Initiative, announced Thursday that it wants to give people digital access to their immunization credential records and store them in a digital wallet. People who don’t have smartphones could get a copy with QR codes containing their records.

The group, which includes Microsoft, Mayo Clinic, and Oracle, hopes the technology will allow people to “demonstrate their health status to safely return to travel, work, school and life while protecting their data privacy.”

“The goal of the Vaccination Credential Initiative is to empower individuals with digital access to their vaccination records so they can use tools like CommonPass to safely return to travel, work, school, and life while protecting their data privacy,” Paul Meyer, CEO of The Commons Project Foundation said in a release.

Mike Sicilia, the executive vice president of Oracle’s Global Business Units, said in a statement said the passport “needs to be as easy as online banking.”

“We are committed to working collectively with the technology and medical communities, as well as global governments, to ensure people will have secure access to this information where and when they need it,” he added.