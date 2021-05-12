Here are the states discontinuing or changing additional federal unemployment benefits

(NewsNation Now) — Several states have begun requiring those receiving unemployment benefits to show they are actively searching for work, and a few will stop providing the additional federal supplement altogether.

The requirement had been waived during the pandemic as unemployment rates surged due to business closures and cutbacks to meet the state’s public health restrictions.

Congress passed legislation at the start of the year to extend an additional $300 in weekly benefits to eligible individuals through September. The benefits were extended as part of the $1.9 trillion government aid package backed by the Biden administration and passed by a narrowly divided Congress.

Some Republican-led states say the extra unemployment money is keeping those out of work from rejoining the labor force and making it hard for employers to fill jobs.

Federal Reserve policymakers, who typically try to stay out of partisan debates, pointed to factors other than unemployment benefits for keeping workers on the sidelines, including the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the states discontinuing additional federal unemployment and those increasing requirements:

Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Alabama will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19. This includes the additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation; benefits to gig and part-time workers who would not usually qualify; and an emergency extension of benefits.

Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey announced individuals must prove they are actively looking for work in order to receive additional benefits. The requirement will begin being enforced the week of Sunday, May 23.

Arkansas

Arkansas is ending its participation in the federal unemployment program that gives workers an additional $300 a week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, citing a shortage of workers. The state’s participation in the program will end after June 26.

Georgia

Georgia’s elected labor commissioner said he intends to reinstate the requirement that people must actively search for work to receive unemployment benefits “in the next few months.” Republican Mark Butler didn’t say exactly when the job search requirement would return.

Idaho

Republican Gov. Brad Little announced he is ending the state’s participation in all federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs. The programs include a weekly supplement of $300, unemployment help for the self-employed, and an emergency program that extended benefits when regular benefits ended. The Republican governor said the three programs will end June 19.

Indiana

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order that puts the job search requirement back in place starting June 1. Indiana residents will now have to show they are actively searching for work in order to stay on unemployment.

Iowa

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday that Iowa will join a bevy of GOP-led states ending pandemic-related federal programs that give extra cash to unemployed workers. The state will end the federal boosts, including the additional $300-a-week unemployment payment, Reynolds said in a news release. That benefit was scheduled to run through early September but instead will end June 12.

Kentucky

Kentucky restored unemployment work-search requirements on May 9. Kentucky residents must make at least one job contact each week to receive benefits.

Maine

Traditional work search requirements for unemployment insurance will be reinstated by May 23, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

Mississippi

Mississippi will opt out of additional federal unemployment benefits June 12, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced in May.

Missouri

Republican Gov. Mike Parsons announced in May the Show Me state would be cutting off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits in an attempt to push people back to work. The extra federal benefits are set to end for Missourians June 12.

Montana

Beginning June 27, unemployed workers in the state will no longer receive $300 in weekly extra benefits funded by the federal government through Sept. 6.

New Hampshire

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu announced work search requirements will now be required to receive unemployment benefits beginning May 23.

New Mexico

Starting May 10, New Mexico state labor officials said claimants must verify that they have made at least two work search contacts per week to continue receiving the jobless payments. They must provide information on when they contacted employers about prospective jobs, what type of work it was and other details.

North Dakota

North Dakota will terminate its participation in federal government’s pandemic-related unemployment assistance programs, effective June 19.

Ohio

Ohio restored its unemployment weekly work-search requirement, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The requirement will begin May 23.

South Carolina

The state will opt out of the coronavirus pandemic assistance programs beginning June 30. South Carolina was one of the first states to decline participation in the federal program.

Tennessee

Extra federal unemployment aid offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be available in Tennessee starting July 3, including the end of $300 weekly additional payments.

Vermont

Vermont will now require residents filing for unemployment to apply for three jobs each week to continue receiving benefits. Additionally residents must “accept work that is offered” to them according to Vermont’s Department of Labor website.

Virginia

The Virginia work search requirement, which requires claimants to make two job contacts a week, will resume on May 30.

Wyoming

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wyoming will end its participation in federal supplemental unemployment benefits by June 19. The state will not longer accept new claims by June 19 in the following programs: federal pandemic unemployment compensation, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and pandemic unemployment assistance.