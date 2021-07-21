Hospital holdouts: Some health care workers still unvaccinated

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Many ICU nurses at Jackson Memorial in Miami are frustrated that more people are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 — and they’re especially troubled that groups includes more than one-third of their colleagues.

The hospital’s CEO says 42% of its employees have not been vaccinated. He says the reasons vary, but one problem is healthcare workers hearing misinformation.

Some nurses have also said they have concerns about the vaccine if they are pregnant or plan to get pregnant, though experts have recommended pregnant women get vaccinated in recent months.

Jackson Memorial’s COVID-19 ICU was full as of Wednesday afternoon, which was disheartening for some nurses who spoke to NewsNationNow.com.

“We know of cases of actual healthcare workers here who have gotten COVID-19 and are very sick in the ICU,” said Jackson Memorial nurse Natalie Broz. “So it hits home. It is sad to see people you know being hospitalized. People you work with that are supposed to be really well educated on this and because of some reason or other they are not vaccinated. It’s sad.”

Vaccine hesitancy with healthcare workers is not just an issue at Jackson Memorial. In New York City, 40% of healthcare workers are not vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says, starting next month, they will have to either get the vaccine or be tested for COVID-19 every week.

Latest News