India records more than 400,000 cases in single day, most of any nation

(NewsNation Now) — The second wave of the coronavirus in India is getting worse, as the country recorded more than 400,000 cases in the past 24 hours; the most of any country in a single day since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The rise in infections is leaving hospital staff overwhelmed. They’re turning away patients due to lack of oxygen, as the county is also dealing with a COVID-19 vaccine shortage.

The White House said the U.S. will send more than $100 million worth of items, including 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests. They will begin arriving Thursday, just days after President Joe Biden promised to step up assistance. The U.S. and Britain have already sent a shipment of medical items.

France, Germany, Ireland and Australia have also promised help, and Russia sent two aircraft carrying oxygen generating equipment, Shringla said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has advised its citizens to leave India. An alert on the U.S. Embassy’s website warned that “access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.”