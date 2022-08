First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Community College National Legislative Summit, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(NewsNation) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 again and will leave isolation after her latest bout with the virus.

Jill Biden, like President Joe Biden, dealt with a frustrating so-called “rebound” case. She first tested positive Aug. 16, then negative Aug. 21, before testing positive again Wednesday.

A news release from the White House said she would head to the Washington, D.C., area Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.