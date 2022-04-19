Justice Department will appeal mask ruling if CDC wants them to

(NewsNation) — The federal government will appeal Monday’s ruling that invalidated the nationwide mask mandate on public transit if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks them to.

The Justice Department released a statement Tuesday saying they and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagree with the court’s decision.

“The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health,” the statement reads.

“That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve.”

The statement was released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes, trains and in transit hubs.

Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the CDC would continue to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary for public health, the Justice Department would file an appeal.

You can read the full statement below.

The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health. The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve. On April 13, 2022, before the district court’s decision, CDC explained that the order would remain in effect while it assessed current public health conditions, and that the Transportation Security Administration would extend its directive implementing the order until May 3 to facilitate CDC’s assessment. If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley

This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.

An earlier version of this story indicated the DOJ was definitely appealing. It has been updated to reflect their deference to the CDC.