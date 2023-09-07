Where can you get low-cost, free COVID tests?

An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

(NewsNation) —COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise heading into the fall, and although free testing isn’t as widely accessible as it once was, low- or no-cost tests may still be available.

The government’s program that mailed free tests through COVIDtests.gov has been suspended and as of June 1 is no longer accepting orders.

However, an estimated 10,000 Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) sites continue to support testing. Testing at those sites remains free for people without health insurance.

Other community-based testing sites can be located on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Health centers provide free or low-cost COVID-19 tests to people who meet certain criteria and may provide sliding fee discounts based on patients’ income and family size.

Some insurance plans still reimburse for testing, according to CBS. Previously expired tests may still be usable, too.

The expiration date for an at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test may have been extended beyond the date on the box as more data was collected.

Updated expiration dates can be found online at FDA.gov.