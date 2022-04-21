Man who protested masks with thong still banned from airline

(NewsNation) — Lsat December, he covered his face while boarding a plane with something neither the airline or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would recommend — a woman’s thong.

United Airlines banned Adam Jenne after his unique protest over face masks.

Thursday night, he joined “NewsNation Prime” to share his opinion on a judge’s ruling to void the face covering requirement on airplanes and mass transit.

The Justice Department has appealed the judge’s ruling. And Jenne is still not allowed to fly United. But he hasn’t stopped thinking using underwear as a face mask was a “pretty good idea.”

United says it will consider the people on the no-fly list on a case-by-case basis.