MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — The debate over masks in schools in Florida has turned violent.



Outside a school in Fort Lauderdale, police say a father, with his unmasked daughter, got into a scuffle with another student. It got physical.



The dad was arrested as the fury over masks spreads throughout the state.



Ten school districts in the state, including some of the biggest, are now defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ law against mandates and requiring masks.

It’s happening in places like Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.

DeSantis is not happy about it.

“Nobody is above the law,” DeSantis said. “You can’t go above the law and take away people’s rights. That is what they are doing, taking away parents’ rights. And there will be consequences.”

Consequences include the state de-funding schools districts the amount of school board members’ salaries.

DeSantis is not budging, despite a Quinnipiac poll that found 60 percent of Floridians support mask requirements in school. According to the poll, 59 percent say COVID-19 is out of control in Florida.

“Governor DeSantis, stop being a bully,” said Mutaqee Akbar. “Stop being a bully. Stop putting politics before our children. Stop putting politics before our families.”

It’s not just school districts taking on the governor, more cruise lines are now, too.

Despite the governor outlawing vaccine passports, Disney Cruise Line now says it will require passengers over 12 years old to show proof of vaccination for Bahamas cruises.

Carnival, Norwegian,and Royal Caribbean are also requiring the vaccine.

Soon, the city of Tampa will require vaccinations for all city employees.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor acknowledges it might not go over well with everyone, especially the governor.

“I think this decision might not be the most popular, but it is the right thing to do for all of our employees,” Castor said.