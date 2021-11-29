Massachusetts governor considering vaccine passports

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021 file photo, a restaurant employee, right, checks a visitor’s COVID-19 vaccination QR code at the entrance of a restaurant in Moscow, Russia. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

BOSTON (The Hill) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) is floating the idea of implementing vaccine passport requirements for state residents — soon.

During an appearance on GBH News Boston Public Radio, Baker said he and officials from other states are working to create a QR code that would be scanned to show a person’s vaccination status.

“It’s a universal standard and we’ve been working with a bunch of other states, there’s probably 15 or 20 of them, to try to create a single QR code that can be used for all sorts of things where people may choose to require a vaccine,” Baker said.

Baker added that COVID-19 booster shots will be available across the state, noting it may take 10 days to two weeks to schedule an appointment to receive one, according to GBH News.

“Now, they may not be in the place somebody wants to go to get one. And it may be a week or 10 days out or two weeks out before they can get one. But given the fact that we have far more demand now that we had a couple of weeks ago, we’re going to see if we can increase our capacity to do more,” Baker told the hosts.

Nearly 19,000 Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, The Associated Press reported.

