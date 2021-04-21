Medical center starts program for post-COVID ‘long-haulers’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has started a post-COVID-19 program for people feeling shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches, rapid heartbeat, memory issues, and other symptoms more than three months after they became infected.
The center said in a news release Tuesday the program for so-called “long-haulers” is the first in northern New England.
“Establishing our program at DHMC will provide access to a comprehensive medical team specializing in the various health problems we’re seeing in long-haul patients,” Dr. Jeffrey Parsonnet, an infectious disease specialist and program leader with a 10-member team said in a statement.
Patients with Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome accounts for about 10% to 30% of those who get the virus.
Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.