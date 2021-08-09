Meijer offering $10 coupons to college students who get vaccinated in their stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Meijer says it will give a $10 coupon to college students who get their COVID-19 vaccinations at a Meijer pharmacy.

Students will have to get their first dose at a Meijer pharmacy by Sept. 30. Once they get their final dose, they will get a coupon for $10 off any purchase good for 28 days.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said in a Monday statement. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

This incentive comes as schools across the nation prepare for the start of the school year and the debate over masking and vaccinating students continues. Some colleges and K-12 school districts are mandating masks, vaccines or both.

It also comes as the state sees an uptick in coronavirus cases, likely driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance for K-12 schools so they can minimize transmission and sustain in-person learning throughout the school year.

Meijer says that it has given some 1.7 million vaccine doses since it started offering them in January. However, more people have been getting their shots in recent weeks — Meijer said it had clocked a nearly 20% spike over the last three weeks.

Meijer is offering walk-in appointments, or you can schedule one by going to clinic.meijer.com.

NewsNation affiliate WOOD contributed to this report.