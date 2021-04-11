Michigan reports nearly 6,900 new virus cases, 74 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 6,900 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths due to the virus have been confirmed in Michigan.

The newly confirmed cases Saturday pushed the state’s total to more than 738,000 since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service reported.

The 74 deaths confirmed Saturday include 57 compiled from a review of past records.

Michigan has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the U.S.

On Friday, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining.

She asked for voluntary compliance by state residents to wear masks and social distance to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 3.2 million Michigan residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, according to the state.