Most Americans say pandemic is over, levels of concern rising

A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID vaccine booster at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(NewsNation) — Most Americans believe the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but as of lately, they’re increasingly worried about contracting the virus, according to a recent Gallup survey.

Most Americans, though fewer than last quarter, say the pandemic is over, while about 30% say it’s getting worse. Although Americans’ concerns about COVID-19 have risen by about 5% since late May/early June, their trepidations are nowhere near the levels of worry seen in 2020, according to the survey.

Still, it’s the highest rate of pessimism about the pandemic measured since July 2022.

One in four people see the situation worsening, and they’re worried about infection.

Although the World Health Organization ended the COVID-19 global emergency declaration in May, the pandemic wasn’t through.

Hospital admissions were up nearly 8% in the week ending Sept. 9, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 also rose by 4.5% during the same period.