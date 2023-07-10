New test detects COVID-19 particles in the air

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(NewsNation) — A new test can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air, and it can do so in just five minutes, making real-time surveillance of COVID a possibility.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis developed the test, which detects SARS-CoV-2 particles in the air, something that has been impossible to do before now.

The sampler pulls in high rates of air, trapping virus aerosols, and uses a sensitive biosensor to detect the distinctive spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

While the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 emergency officially over and the majority of people have stopped masking, COVID-19 is still actively circulating. The virus has been detected in wastewater around the country and new variants are still emerging.

A way to test for virus particles in the air could allow buildings to manage airflow better, knowing when to increase circulation to reduce the chances of the virus spreading. Knowing if the virus is in the air could also help people make more informed decisions when it comes to wearing masks.

The research team tested the sampler in the bedrooms of COVID-19 patients. Virus particles were detected in those rooms, but not in air taken from control rooms.

The device is relatively inexpensive to produce and the team hopes to commercialize it for use in public spaces, like schools and hospitals.

The team also hopes to broaden the number of viruses the sampler can detect, including other airborne viruses like the flu and RSV.