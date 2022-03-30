FILE – This undated image provided by Pfizer in November 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 pills. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, Pfizer said that its experimental COVID-19 pill is effective against the omicron variant and maintained its promising early performance against the virus in final testing. (Pfizer via AP, File)

The White House launched its new coronavirus website on Wednesday as part of an effort to connect Americans to information about COVID-19 spread as well as testing and treatment options in their communities.

The site, which can be found at covid.gov, is meant to be a one-stop shop for everything from covid tests to masks and even the highly touted antiviral pills.

Of particular interest is the section of the website dedicated to the government’s “Test-to-Treat” program, which is exactly what it sounds like, a list of locations where people can get tested and treated at the same place.

Those who test positive at a Test-to-Treat location are supposed to be able to receive an antiviral pill that will reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.

The White House has advertised the program as easy and accessible, but NewsNation found the process of getting tested and treated could be more difficult than expected.

NewsNation called six pharmacies listed on the official website as Test-to-Treat locations to see if they are offering the program. Calls were placed to pharmacies in Washington D.C., Chicago and Salt Lake City.

Of the six locations NewsNation reached out to, five were CVS pharmacies and one was a Walgreens location. Between the wait times and phone trees, the calls took over 90 minutes to complete. Only one CVS, which was in Chicago, said it offered Test-to-Treat. Another CVS location said it might offer Test-to-Treat.

According to the White House, there are currently 2,000 Test-to-Treat sites up and running, but it remains unclear how many of those listed actually offer the services promised.

The White House declined to respond to NewsNation’s questions about Test-to-Treat on the record. CVS and Walgreens have not responded for comment.

Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets and Merck’s molnupiravir capsules were hailed as gamechangers in the fight against COVID-19 when they were authorized last year, partly because of their convenience. Other treatments often require injections or infusions.

So far, the antiviral pill rollout has faced obstacles. Those who delay getting tested could miss the short time window when the pills are effective. The goal is to get patients started on the treatment within five days of first showing symptoms, but many ignore symptoms until they get worse.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the way for Americans 50 and older to receive their second COVID-19 booster shots. Some younger people with severely weakened immune systems also qualify.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the extra shot as an option but did not go so far as to say those eligible should rush out and get it immediately.

President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received his second COVID-19 booster dose on Wednesday.

The renewed focus on COVID-19 comes as the BA.2 variant starts to spread across the United States. Although it is known to be more contagious than other variants, BA.2 does not appear to cause more severe illness, health authorities say.

Health officials say vaccination is still the best protection against COVID-19. More than 76.9% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data compiled by the CDC.