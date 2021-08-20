Closeup shot of an unrecognisable medical practitioner using a digital tablet in a hospital

TULSA, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — Aurora Cannon, 3, lies in an Oklahoma pediatric ICU. Tubes are connected to her small body. A mask sits over her nose and mouth pumping oxygen to her struggling lungs.

Her mom has posted videos to Facebook documenting her battle with COVID-19. one shows a machine rattling the little girl’s body. It’s to loosen secretions in Aurora’s lungs.

Her mom, Amelia Cannon, is an ER nurse on the frontlines of the pandemic. She believes she got COVID-19 from work and then brought it home to her family.

This sad story depicts the grim reality of pediatric ICU’s across the country. Many of the children are too young to be vaccinated.

“These kids are anxious, they’re scared, they’re sad that they have to be in the ICU. They can’t breathe,” Dr. Umesh Narsinghani said. He runs the pediatric ICU at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon, Georgia.

Narsinghani’s conversations with parents are often similar.

“The most common thing that keeps coming up is, you know, why my child and why now,” he said. “And could this have been prevented?”

Narsinghani says since kids under 12 aren’t yet eligible to get the vaccine, they’re more vulnerable to infection from the highly contagious delta variant.

As of this week, a record 1,900 U.S. children are in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

“It’s been extremely difficult everybody,” Narsinghani said.