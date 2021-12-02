Omicron variant case identified in Minnesota

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after the first U.S. case of the variant was detected in California.

Minnesota health officials say the person with the strain is an adult male resident of Hennepin County who had been vaccinated. He reported traveling to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention from Nov. 19 to 21 at the Javits Center.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

The individual reported his symptoms “have resolved.” The virus was detected through the state’s variant surveillance program.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe.”

The health department said Minnesota epidemiologists will continue to investigate alongside New York City and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials encouraged Minnesota residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear well-fitting masks, get a booster shot if eligible and get tested if they have symptoms to protect themselves against the new variant.

Latest News