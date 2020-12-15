Pelosi says masks must be worn ‘at all times’ in House chamber

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pauses as she meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democrats seem certain to nominate Pelosi for two more years as speaker, but she’ll be leading a smaller majority divided along ideological lines as it tries shepherding President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda toward enactment. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(NewsNationNow) — Congressional leaders are moving to change some of their coronavirus protocols, including updating their masks requirements while on the House floor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that all House members will now be required to wear masks “at all times” inside the U.S. House Chamber, according to a tweet posted by the House Press Gallery.

Members “will not be recognized if they’re not wearing a mask, and recognition will be withdrawn if they removed the make while speaking,” the tweet continued.

Pelosi and Capitol officials issued broad new mask requirements in July after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.