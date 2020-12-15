Pelosi says masks must be worn ‘at all times’ in House chamber

(NewsNationNow) — Congressional leaders are moving to change some of their coronavirus protocols, including updating their masks requirements while on the House floor.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that all House members will now be required to wear masks “at all times” inside the U.S. House Chamber, according to a tweet posted by the House Press Gallery.
Latest coronavirus headlines
- CVS, Walgreens begin Wisconsin nursing home vaccinations
- Novavax starts late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in United States
- More COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline as US effort ramps up
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need to share your COVID-19 test first
- As COVID-19 rises in US, shootings, killings are also up
Members “will not be recognized if they’re not wearing a mask, and recognition will be withdrawn if they removed the make while speaking,” the tweet continued.
Pelosi and Capitol officials issued broad new mask requirements in July after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.