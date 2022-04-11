(NewsNation) — Philadelphia is reinstating its mask mandate for indoor public spaces after a recent rise in new COVID-19 cases, the city’s health department announced Monday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said confirmed coronavirus cases in the city increased by more than 50% in a 10-day span, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.

Philadelphia is now averaging 142 new cases per day. Bettigole said the recent increase in infections indicates the city might be at the beginning of a new wave, and city officials are seeking to stay ahead of it by requiring indoor masking.

Health inspectors will start to enforce the mask mandate at city businesses starting Monday, April 18, the city’s health department tweeted.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.