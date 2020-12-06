President Trump announces Rudy Giuliani has coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has coronavirus.

Giuliani, 76 was admitted Sunday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press.

“Rudy Giuliani by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote via Twitter.

Giuliani has led the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn election results. He has traveled to several states in recent weeks to argue claims of voter fraud.

In a Tweet Sunday evening, Giuliani thanked supporters for their “kind wishes.”

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes.



I’m getting great care and feeling good.



Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing.

On Wednesday night, Giuliani was in Lansing, Michigan, to testify in a highly unusual 4 1/2-hour legislative hearing in which he pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Joe Biden’s Michigan victory and appoint electors for Trump. He did not wear a mask, nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. At one point, he asked one of his witnesses — a Detroit election worker — if she would be comfortable removing her mask. But legislators said they could hear her.

He also appeared maskless at a Nov. 25 hearing in Pennsylvania. And Giuliani did not quarantine after being near an infected person at a Nov. 19 news conference at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but on Sunday evening he retweeted Trump’s announcement of his diagnosis. He also tweeted thanks to a conservative writer who had said he was praying for Giuliani.

It was not clear what, if any, symptoms Giuliani was experiencing.

His diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost re-election and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president’s wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, have also been stricken.

Those also infected include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.