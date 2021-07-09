Rapper Juvenile reworks his hit ‘Back That Thang Up’ to reduce vaccine hesitancy

(NewsNation Now) — Rapper Juvenile is bringing back his 1999 hit “Back That Thang Up,” with a twist to help vaccine hesitancy. He’s teamed up with the dating app BLK for a remix called “Vax That Thang Up.”

The lyrics encourage people to roll up their sleeves in order to return to pre-pandemic dating.

“I’m telling my people we all need to get vaccinated because this disease doesn’t discriminate … it’s taking advantage of anybody it gets to,” he told NewsNation.

Juvenile said he’s “seen [the virus] first hand” with family and friends surviving and dying from COVID-19, which led him to get vaccinated.

“As far as me being a parent and a husband, you know, you want to make a decision, a family decision, and it wasn’t just my decision, it was a family decision,” he said. “I think it was great for me to step out there first for my family.”

Juvenile said creating the remix was “like reliving the “Back That Thank Up” days.”

Watch the full interview with Juvenile in the player above.