Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during his meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

(NewsNation) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the State Department said in a news release.

Blinken is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, the release said. He has not seen President Joe Biden in person for several days and is not considered a close contact with him, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Blinken will isolate at home and work virtually, but “looks forward to returning to the department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken is grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who provide the State Department workforce with exemplary health services around the world and encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 disease,” Price said.

The secretary of state met earlier Wednesday with the Swedish Foreign Minister. He was scheduled to give a speech Thursday on the Biden administration’s China policy, but that has now been postponed.

Blinken is the latest in a string of White House officials who have gotten COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was cleared to return to in-person work Tuesday after testing positive last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.