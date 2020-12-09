Study finds compounds in certain foods may help fight COVID-19

(NewsNation Now) — Green tea, chocolate and grapes all contain compounds called flavonoids, historically known to enhance health.

So, a North Carolina State University researcher decided to put them to the test against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

And while not definitive, the results were strong enough to elicit some excitement, some attention and now a request to the NIH for special consideration.

“I use tea every day, myself, my family,” said Deyu Xie, professor of plant biology at North Carolina State University.

Xie knows the benefits for his and his family’s health; he has spent his career studying the compounds in nature.

“I study how plants make different diverse chemicals,” said Xie.

And those chemicals make great nutrients. But in some cases, they also have power against viruses.

“Many, many phytochemicals like flavonoids, many of them they have antiviral activity,” said Xie.

In the lab at North Carolina State University, the plant compounds are extracted and saved for research. Professor Xie and his team ran them through computer models first.

“We used a computer to identify any compounds that could be potentially interacting with virus protein required for virus survival in human cells,” said Xie.

The compounds appeared to weaken those familiar spike proteins which give SARS-CoV-2 its power to infect and spread.

“One compound had the best scores, we were excited,” said Xie.

The chemical came from green tea. In lab studies at high concentrations, it worked to weaken the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Green tea should be one of the best,” said Xie.

The key in real life is to drink it strong, and do not add milk. Cow’s milk and soy milk can deactivate the power. That’s why only dark chocolate, not milk chocolate has health benefits.

“Cacao, cocoa powder, cacao drink, dark chocolate,” said Xie.

Grapes are also beneficial. But to get the most out of them, chew the grape skin until it tastes bitter. That is your cue the chemicals are strong.

Most people know green tea, grape and chocolate cacao as they are functional to human health. If they can protect against the ravages of COVID-19, Xie says, “If we can do it, my career will be very meaningful.”

After publishing the paper with his results, Xie filed a formal application with the National Institutes of Health to attempt to make a supplement with these compounds to aid against COVID-19.

For now, Dr. Xie says he urges people to wear masks, distance themselves from others and take a vaccine when it is available. Just like the science of natural medicine, he says these tools are scientifically proven to save lives.