Surge of Hope: How a hospital CEO’s military background provides a different view on leadership

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation Now) — The CEO of a major health system in Ohio said his staff is exhausted with the long-running coronavirus health threat and yet he expressed hope that employees are facing the challenge with strength.

Dr. Steve Markovich, CEO of OhioHealth, joined NewsNation Tuesday and shared how the organization is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

OhioHealth lived up to its promise not to furlough or let go any of its 30,000-plus associates, and the organization went further — doubling annual bonuses.

“We didn’t furlough anyone and we gave annual merit raises,” said Markovich.

The CEO said his 38 years of military experience, in the Air Force and the Air Guard, comes into play in leading through crisis.

“We need to help resource them and not micromanage,” Markovich said of his staff.

Markovich advises Americans they “darn well better respect the virus; this thing can kill anybody,” he said. “Social distancing, wear your mask, follow the rules, and we’ll get through this.”

For more of Dr. Markovich’s insights, watch our NewsNation interview in the player above.