Test sites report shortages of monoclonal antibody meds

(NewsNation Now) — As the Joe Biden administration scrambles to get 500 million in-home testing kits into the hands of Americans, another weapon in the fight against COVID-19 is in short supply: monoclonal antibody treatments such as Regeneron.

Doctors say monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective against the omicron variant. But they’re proven to help with other variants that are still circulating and reduce serious symptoms and the need for hospitalization.

Officials in states including West Virginia, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, New York, Maine, Mississippi, Michigan and Florida all say they are short on the drugs.

In Florida, where positive tests are up to almost 30% over the past week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been calling out the White House, which took charge of sending out the medicine after some states were buying up huge quantities.

“We asked them to stop preventing the distribution of these treatments,” DeSantis said at a Tuesday briefing. “And fortunately, yesterday, (the Department of Health and Human Services) decided to reverse course and they are going to be sending these treatments. I think that’s the right thing to do.”

Still, it will take some time for the medication to reach many of those with COVID-19. At a testing site in Miami on Tuesday, many people who had lined up were turned away empty-handed. Joaquin Bello, who says he has pre-existing conditions, said he’s had to show up twice at the testing site and plead with the staff before receiving the treatment.

“I was there at 8 in the morning,” Bellow said. “I got on the wait list. And only until I came back and kind of begged a little bit, then I was able to go in.”

In Oklahoma, some infusion centers fear they’ll have to close down because they don’t have enough supply.

“Because of the shortage in the state,” said Laynie Snider at the Oklahoma COVID Treatment Infusion Center, “we now are having to kind of play God and say, ‘Well, you’re high-risk enough and so you get it, but you’re not high risk enough so you don’t get it.’”

The Biden administration says the antibody shipments are back on, but at sites such as the one in Miami, those new shipments are not trickling in yet.