Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Several sources, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly, told both Reuters and the Associated Press that Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Sunday. The hospital didn’t immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Trump announced Sunday that Giuliani had tested positive for coronavirus, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump told reporters that he spoke with Giuliani on Monday.

“Rudy’s doing very well,” Trump said. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”

Giuliani didn’t respond to a request for comment, but on Sunday evening he retweeted Trump’s announcement of his diagnosis.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor said he’s “getting great care and feeling good.”

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes.



I’m getting great care and feeling good.



Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Giuliani’s son Andrew said Sunday that his father is “resting, getting great care and feeling well.”

My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being. https://t.co/0FVceiNnHc — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) December 6, 2020

Giuliani is the latest in Trump’s inner circle to test positive for the virus that has claimed more than 280,000 lives in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. His son Andrew, who is a White House aide, had contracted the virus several weeks ago.

Giuliani had visited Georgia, Michigan and Arizona last week as part of the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.

His diagnosis prompted the Arizona state legislature to close for a week after Giuliani met with about a dozen Republican lawmakers there last Monday.

In Georgia last Thursday, Giuliani had attended a hearing at the state Capitol, where he didn’t wear a mask for several hours. Several Republican state senators also did not wear masks at the hearing.

In Michigan last Wednesday, Giuliani testified in a 4 1/2-hour legislative hearing, where he didn’t wear a mask. Lawyer Jenna Ellis, who sat next to Giuliani, also didn’t wear a mask.

The Trump campaign released a statement from the president’s legal team Sunday evening, saying Giuliani had tested negative just before his trip to the three states.

“Mayor Giuliani tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the statement said. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC (Centers for Disease Control) Guidelines.”

The statement also said that other members of the president’s legal team “who are defined as having had close contact” will follow their doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines about self-isolation and testing.

