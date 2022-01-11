Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(NewsNation Now) — A record 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in one day were reported in the United States on Tuesday, the highest daily total for any country in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

The previous record had been 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3, Reuters reported.

For the past two weeks, the seven-day average for new cases in the U.S. has tripled to over 700,000 new infections a day.

This wasn’t the only COVID-19 record the United States broke this week. On Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country reached an all-time high, according to another Reuters tally, with 132,646 people in the hospital with the virus. The last time hospitalizations were this high was in January of last year, when they were at 132,051.

A surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant has strained health systems in several states.

Places like Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, among others, have recently reported record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to the Reuters analysis.

Other countries recently reached COVID-19 milestones as well. Poland on Tuesday announced that they have had over 100,000 deaths related to the coronavirus as Europe’s omicron cases continue to rise.