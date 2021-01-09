US COVID-19 cases closing in on 22 million as daily deaths top 4,000 Thursday

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. has more than 21.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 368,300 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The global totals show more than 88 million cases and 1.9 million deaths.

This past week, the U.S. registered more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before, topping 4,083 deaths reported on Thursday, an all-time high. Data shows the virus surging in almost every state, with New York, Texas and California ranking in the top three with the most COVID-19 deaths.

The rise in cases comes as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a total of $22 billion in funding for states, localities, and territories in support of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHS said $3 billion for vaccine efforts should go out to states by Jan. 19, along with $19 billion of additional aid for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. The money comes from congressional legislation passed at the end of last year.

“This funding is another timely investment that will strengthen our nation’s efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in America,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD. “Particularly now, it is crucial that states and communities have the resources they need to conduct testing, and to distribute and administer safe, high-quality COVID-19 vaccines safely and equitably.”

More than 22 million doses of vaccines had been distributed as of Friday, but fewer than 7 million people had received their first dose of the two-dose shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

World Health Organization (WHO) experts on Friday issued recommendations that the interval between administration of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus can be extended to up to six weeks.

WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization, known as SAGE, formally published its advice after a full review of that vaccine, which is the first to get emergency approval from the U.N. health agency to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It said an interval of 21 to 28 days between the doses is recommended.