US COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 100K for the first time

(NewsNation Now) — The number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus set another record on Wednesday as cases continue to rise and warnings increase from public health officials.

For the first time, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. have exceeded 100,000, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. This comes on the heels of the recent holiday weekend, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local officials warned people not to travel and urged them to keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k. pic.twitter.com/8QSKujBGao — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020

The data from the COVID Tracking project is updated daily and shows states reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. Currently, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country is 100,226.

Hospitalizations have been increasing since the beginning of October and show no signs of slowing.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 13 million people have been infected in the U.S., and more than 273,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With the December holidays weeks away, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci warned, “it’s going to happen again… We’re getting into colder weather and an even larger holiday season.”