US Interior Secretary Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a representative for the department said.
Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine, Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin told Reuters by email.
