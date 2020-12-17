US Interior Secretary Bernhardt tests positive for COVID-19

David Bernhardt, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Interior Secretary, is sworn in during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a representative for the department said.

Bernhardt was asymptomatic and would continue to work while in quarantine, Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin told Reuters by email.