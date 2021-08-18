Use of antibody treatments rise as COVID-19 cases spikes across US

LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is taking Regeneron after he announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The monoclonal antibody drug, if given within 10 days of symptoms, is shown to cut rates of hospitalization and death by 70%.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a proponent as well — even opening pop-up Regeneron sites.

“Really it’s turbocharging their immune system and the antibodies that are able to respond. So it has been very, very effective,” said DeSantis.

There are even television commercials for Regeneron in the Sunshine State.

“You need to call your doctor now and see if you can get monoclonal antibodies,” says one commercial.

The monoclonal antibodies used in Regeneron are becoming increasingly easy to get. There is a website where you can put in your zip code and make an appointment to get the treatment.

Nurse practitioner Gina Daye works at a clinic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that administers Regeneron. She says phones have been ringing off the hook.

Heather, one patient at the clinic, is positive for COVID-19. The 23-year-old is hoping the treatment will cut down on the time she’s sick. The IV treatment takes 21 minutes.

“I’m hoping that this doesn’t take like full weeks, or ten days, or however long this takes so I won’t feel so crappy the whole time,” she said.

Daye says she’s had some patients that said they felt better the next day.