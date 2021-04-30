100 million Americans are fully vaccinated, White House says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — One hundred million adult Americas are now fully vaccinated, White House coronavirus response director Jeff Zients announced Friday.

“Nearly 40 percent of all adults are fully vaccinated with protection from COVID-19,” Zients said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. “That’s a hundred million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they’re protected from the virus.”

Zients said 100 million Americans chose to inoculate to protect themselves, families, and communities.

As of Friday, the United States has administered approximately 237 million shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 55% of adults had received at least one dose.

Officials say about 8% of those who have gotten one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have not returned for their second shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, urged Americans to complete course to gain maximum protection against the coronavirus.

Officials said COVID-19 related deaths have dipped to an average of 670 per day compared to around 3,400 in mid-January.

Zients said by the end of May the country expects to have enough vaccine supply for every American.