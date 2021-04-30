6 things you can get for free with your COVID-19 vaccination card

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Have you been vaccinated? If so, don’t miss out on the freebies several companies are offering this year.

Here are six things you can get for free when you show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination card.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of the year.

Through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company said.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The free treat is available at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide, no purchase necessary.

White Castle’s Dessert-On-A-Stick

White Castle is giving a free dessert-on-a-stick to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine “to celebrate customer vaccinations and the promise of brighter days ahead,” the company has announced.

Through May 31, anyone with proof of vaccination can get one of four versions of the dessert on a stick: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and, as of earlier this month, its Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick to mark the burger chain’s 100th birthday this year. No purchase is necessary.

✅COVID-19 Vaccine

✅Free Dessert On-A-Stick



Show your proof of your COVID-19 vaccination for a FREE Dessert On-A-Stick at your local White Castle!!https://t.co/wLQ7jWpCPB pic.twitter.com/YwrlSF1LTE — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) April 22, 2021

Budweiser

Budweiser is offering a free round of beer for anyone over the age of 21 who can show they have been vaccinated.

The first 10,000 people to register at ABeerOnBud.com and upload a picture of an “I got vaccinated” sticker, a picture of a Band-Aid or a selfie at a vaccination location will receive a $5.00 virtual debit card. The debit card can be redeemed for a single Budweiser beer.

The giveaway runs until May 16 or until all 10,000 virtual gift cards are gone. Residents of Alabama, California and Texas are not eligible.

Welcome back, Buds.

Get a round on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021

Marijuana

A Michigan marijuana dispensary is offering free marijuana to anyone who gets a COVID vaccine.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake says it wants to thank people who choose to get the vaccine to help end the pandemic and wants to show its appreciation.

The dispensary, which is an hour’s drive from Lansing and Jackson, is offering a free pre-rolled joint to anyone who shows up with proof that they’ve been vaccinated. Their offer has been extended through April 30.

Marijuana is illegal at the federal level, but many states have legalized cannabis for recreational or medicinal purposes.

Vaccine card lamination

To protect your vaccination card, Staples and Office Depot offered to laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination cards for free.

While Staples ended their promotion on April 3, Office Depot is still laminating completed cards for free through July 25, 2021.

“Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21,” Office Depot tweeted back on March 25.

Despite the offer, multiple people have reported issues if they laminate their original vaccination card. Officials recommend laminating a photocopy to ensure the text remains legible.

If you lose your vaccination card, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that you contact the facility that administered the vaccine or your local or state immunization information program.

Cash bonus

To encourage employees to get vaccinated, some companies are rewarding workers with cash.

Kroger is giving fully-vaccinated employees a $100 cash bonus, Publix is offering a $125 gift card, and Petco is giving employees a $75 payment and making a $25 contribution to the Petco Partner Assistance Fund. Also, some companies are offering employees paid time off to get their vaccines, so you check with your employer to see what your options are.