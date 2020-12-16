75 New Mexico vaccine doses lost due to storage issue

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NEW MEXICO (NewsNation Now) — A New Mexico hospital has thrown away 75 doses of the highly anticipated Pfizer vaccine after “temperature changes during transit.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the vaccine was en route from the state warehouse in Albuquerque to Union County General Hospital. A gauge alerted that the storage temperature might be too warm.

“Yesterday, on our very first day of shipping vaccines across the state, we did have a minor incident with 1 of our 18 shipments when we observed a possible temperature change during transit. In the interest of safety, we decided to discard the 75 doses and resend a new shipment today. Anyone who would have got their shot yesterday will get it today.” Matt Nerzig, Deputy Director of Communications and Media Strategy

The vaccine must be kept at about 100 degrees below zero. Officials say the shipment was discarded and they resent another.

NewsNation affiliate KRQE contributed to this report.