Anti-vaccine movement recruits ‘Stop the Steal’ followers

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As President Joe Biden ramps up vaccine distribution and sets a new goal to double distribution to 200 million in his first 100 days in office, some fear vaccine opponents are building off the ‘stop the steal movement.’

“I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and when you can find an opportunity,” said President Biden during a national address.

In his race to 200 million shots, President Biden pleaded with Americans to get vaccinated and urged them to listen to America’s top infectious disease doctor.

“This is a public health issue and the history of vaccinology tells us when you look at smallpox, polio, measles all the things that vaccines have been so incredibly helpful in getting us out of those difficulties with those infections,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Fox News Sunday.

A recent Monmouth University poll shows 1 in 4 people say they will avoid getting the vaccine at all, if they can help it.

A new report shows that just 12 anti-vaxxers are responsible for most anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms.

Imran Ahmed is CEO of the watchdog group the Center for Countering Digital Hate, and calls them the “disinformation dozen.”

“Who are they? Well they’re the superstars of this anti-vaccine industry, but behind them, there are a number of organizations, 501c3s, companies which are making money out of the misinformation that’s being spread,” said Ahmed. “Whether that’s by persuading people to buy false cures or by giving them access to more and more misinformation.”

Del Bigtree, is one of the anti-vaccine activists listed in the report. At a rally in Hawaii, he bashed COVID-19 regulations, like masks.

“Last I checked, nowhere in the Bill of Rights or in the Constitution says I am not allowed to breathe the air that is blowing across my face,” said Bigtree.

Ahmed says activists have been luring supporters of the stop the steal movement by attacking the election results.

“They have latched onto this opportunity because for them it’s further evidence that there is a great big conspiracy out there. People who are trying to kill them, but for the anti-vax is it’s a whole new market,” said Ahmed.

“And they’ve really spent the last year forging these alliances, making them stronger. Culminating of course, in January the Sixth at the U.S. Capitol. Where we had anti-vaxxers, the key anti-vaxxers from the industry, on the same stages as some of the people who were fomenting the violence that caused such chaos on January the Sixth at the U.S. Capitol,” added Ahmed.

Ahmed fears how their message could ultimately disconnect more Americans from factual information.

“They’re selling false information, false hope, really, but false hope that can lead people to take actions or not take actions, crucially, which might protect them from a disease that could kill them,” explained Ahmed.

NewsNation reached out to the people mentioned in the disinformation report but did not receive a response.