AstraZeneca says US trial data shows vaccine 79% effective

A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a health care center in Seoul Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Jung Yeon-je /Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (NewsNation Now) — AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine was 79% effective in a large U.S. trial at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, the drugmaker said on Monday.

Although AstraZeneca’s vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries, it has not yet been given the green light in the U.S. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots.

Investigators said the vaccine was effective across all ages, including older people — which previous studies in other countries had failed to establish.

The early findings from the U.S. study are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration.

In a statement, the drugmaker said it will continue to analyse the data and prepare for the primary analysis to be submitted to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks.

An FDA advisory committee will then publicly debate the evidence behind the shots before the agency decides whether to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

The fresh data comes after many countries began resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots.

AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist.

The London-listed firm said the panel found “no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial.”

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, Pushkala Aripaka and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Josephine Mason, Mark Potter, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)

