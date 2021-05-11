Biden to announce free Uber, Lyft rides to get vaccinated

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, a passer-by walks past a sign offering directions to an Uber and Lyft ride pickup location at Logan International Airport, in Boston. Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years. The clearinghouse unveiled Thursday, March 11, will initially list drivers expelled by the ride-hailing rivals in the U.S. But it will also be open to other companies that deploy workers to perform services such as delivering groceries or take-out orders from restaurants(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a series of programs on Tuesday to get more Americans vaccinated before July 4, including free Uber and Lyft rides to vaccination sites for those getting inoculated.

Uber and Lyft will be offering free rides to anyone going to a vaccination site to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The White House, people will go into either of the apps, select the vaccination site and follow instructions to get the free ride. The feature is set to launch within two weeks.

A partnership with community colleges and the federal government will bring vaccine clinics to staff, educators and students.

Biden is also set to announce additional funding for state, local and tribal governments to work on community outreach and engagement through phone, text or in-person efforts. This will include community and faith-based organizations.

Community outreach workers supported by this funding can conduct a variety of critical missions, including: educating community members in-person, by text, and by phone about the availability, safety, and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations; filling vaccination appointments in partnership with community vaccination centers, community health centers, pharmacies, and other vaccine providers; working with employers to facilitate vaccination of their employees, either by arranging for employees to get vaccinated off-site or to help set up a pop-up vaccination clinic at a work site; conducting outreach to doctors and other health care providers to encourage and facilitate them vaccinating their patients; participating in – and growing participation in – the COVID-19 Community Corps; and developing partnerships with faith-based and community organizations. The White House

These actions are part of Biden’s goal to have 70% of Americans vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.