CDC: Employers with large workforce can set up on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Syringes of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas on March 15, 2021. – Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Las Vegas Monday to promote the $1.9 trillion Ccovid relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Employers with a large workforce and locations that have enough space to maintain social distancing could set up temporary vaccination clinics at the workplace, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Employers with a sizeable workforce on-site, predictable schedules and the ability to sign up as a vaccination provider should consider mobile or temporary vaccine clinics, the CDC said.

The initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines is currently recommended for health care workers and long-term care facility residents, with frontline essential workers and people 75 years and older next in line to receive a vaccine.

While vaccine supply is currently limited, the CDC said its recommendations could help employers prepare for vaccinations either at the workplace or when the vaccine becomes available in the community.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the CDC announced long-awaited guidance that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The recommendations released last week say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

About 38 million people, or 11.5% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. More than 21.4% of the U.S. population or 71 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.