CDC panel to vote on Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15

Jane Ellen Norman, 12, holds vaccination cards for her and her 14-year-old brother Owen outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The two were vaccinated Tuesday morning, after U.S. regulators expanded use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot to those as young as 12. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Wednesday will vote on the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

The emergency meeting is taking place after the Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday.

A handful of cities started offering shots to that age group less than a day after the FDA decision. However, most communities were waiting for the CDC advisory committee to sign off on the move.

Previously, only those 16+ were eligible for the vaccine.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for the younger teenagers, but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID-19.

The company did note that some children have similar reactions to adults from the second shot including fever, chills, and aches.

The CDC emergency meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET with a vote scheduled after discussion beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET.