DENVER (KDVR) — People who want to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, or Christmas are running out of time.

It requires planning to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for a particular event. Two of the three vaccines available in the U.S. require two doses spread weeks apart and a waiting period once the shots have been administered.

How long does it take to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

The COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have different dosage timelines. But regardless of which one you take, a person is not considered fully vaccinated until 14 days beyond their final dose.

Here’s how long it takes from a first COVID-19 vaccine dose to complete vaccination:

Moderna : Six weeks (two doses 28 days apart)

: Six weeks (two doses 28 days apart) Pfizer : Five weeks (two doses 21 days apart)

: Five weeks (two doses 21 days apart) Johnson & Johnson: Two weeks (requires a single dose)

To be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for holidays, you must get the first dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson by the dates listed below:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25)

Oct. 14: Moderna

Moderna Oct. 21: Pfizer

Pfizer Nov. 11: Johnson & Johnson

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28)

Oct. 17: Moderna

Moderna Oct. 24: Pfizer

Pfizer Nov. 14: Johnson & Johnson

Christmas (Dec. 25)

Nov. 13: Moderna

Moderna Nov. 20: Pfizer

Pfizer Dec. 11: Johnson & Johnson

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet released updated guidance on how to celebrate the upcoming fall and winter holidays safely, but they have information on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 this season.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.