(NewsNation) — Recommendations to receive another COVID-19 booster could be announced sometime this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

The Food and Drug Administration also is considering whether to provide a booster of the original vaccine or a “hybrid” that specifically protects against more than one variant, Fauci said.

“Waning immunity does occur. The immunity does not last indefinitely,” Fauci said. “And I wouldn’t be surprised that you’ll be hearing about getting a booster as we get into the early fall, very similar to what we do with influenza when we try to get people vaccinated by the middle or end of October.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 220.5 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated and 102 million have received a first booster dose. About 10.9 million people have received their second booster dose, according to the CDC.

Fauci also recommended that Americans use “common sense” practices when it comes to masking and other practices as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in some areas.