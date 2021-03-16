Dentists could join ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dentists could soon be joining the ranks of vaccinators in Wisconsin as vaccine supply is expected to increase and everyone becomes eligible starting in May.

The state Legislature was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would allow dentists to administer the vaccine as well as the flu shot, once they undergo eight hours of training.

Another virus-related proposal up for approval would allow landlords to charge fees for late rent, a rule Gov. Tony Evers’ administration wants to suspend due to the pandemic. Another Republican-supported bill would forbid limited term employees from taking leave without pay, which the Evers administration also opposes.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spread of the virus. Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.

There are about 3,500 dentists in Wisconsin who could be enlisted to help vaccinate.

Another bill up for an Assembly vote Tuesday would allow some out-of-state health care providers, including doctors, nurses, dentists and pharmacists, to practice in Wisconsin during the pandemic.

As of Monday, 23.1% of people in Wisconsin had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 68% of people over age 65 had received at least one dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.