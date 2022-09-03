(NewsNation) — With scientists warning of a new wave of COVID-19 as we enter into the fall season, Dr. Niva Lubin Johnson said it’s important for people to get a vaccine booster if they are eligible.

New COVID-19 boosters are set to begin soon, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated shots Thursday that target the most common omicron strains.

“I think it’s important for those who’ve been vaccinated and/or boosted to get this booster because it does help with preventing infection with the current variants … BA.4 and BA.5,” Johnson said. “They are probably the most contagious variants that have existed since the start of this pandemic.”

Another benefit to getting the booster? Preventing reinfection.

“Reinfection does occur with COVID,” Johnson said. “And there are now studies that show that people who get reinfected with COVID are at greater risk for either long COVID, or other health issues.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.